Para Forces Seize Large Number Of Vuvuzelas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Para forces on Tuesday seized dozens of vuvuzelas (Bajas) from various stalls containing items for celebrating upcoming National Independence Day.
The Tehsil administration spokesman said the the administration warned the shopkeepers not to sale instruments which caused noise pollution on the occasion of Independence day.
