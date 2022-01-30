UrduPoint.com

Paracetamol Availability Being Ensured: P&SHD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Paracetamol availability being ensured: P&SHD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Health department is using all its capabilities regarding the availability of tablets of paracetamol (used to reduce fever) and efforts have been intensified in this regard on the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that a total of 177,400 tablets of paracetamol had been distributed on Saturday while 8.219 million paracetamol tablets were available in stock.

He said that 68.67 million paracetamol tablets were available in stock across the province, adding that a total of 403.11 million tablets of paracetamol were available in public sector hospitals and medicine depots in Punjab.

The secretary said there was no shortage of paracetamol in the province and people could contact at 1033 in case of unavailability of the medicine in the hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Sunday All Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

20 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>