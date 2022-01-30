Paracetamol availability being ensured: P&SHD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Health department is using all its capabilities regarding the availability of tablets of paracetamol (used to reduce fever) and efforts have been intensified in this regard on the direction of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that a total of 177,400 tablets of paracetamol had been distributed on Saturday while 8.219 million paracetamol tablets were available in stock.

He said that 68.67 million paracetamol tablets were available in stock across the province, adding that a total of 403.11 million tablets of paracetamol were available in public sector hospitals and medicine depots in Punjab.

The secretary said there was no shortage of paracetamol in the province and people could contact at 1033 in case of unavailability of the medicine in the hospitals.