Paracha assumes charge as PBM MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday assumed charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director, after the approval of Cabinet Division and Notification by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

Soon after joining PBM, he got a detailed briefing from the officers, about the organization including ongoing social welfare projects.

The Managing Director also visited the various departments of PBM and met with the staff there.

Chairing a meeting with Directors, he expressed his passion to serve the vulnerable populace of the country.

"Being Managing Director PBM, I feel a colossal national, religious and social responsibility and determined to address the thorny issues linked with poverty", he stated.

Previously, he was Chairman National Trust for Population Welfare and Member Provincial Assembly of Punjab as well. Amir Fida Paracha is also spokesperson of former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. Now, Being Managing Director PBM, he is committed to serve on honorary basis without having any perks & Privileges from the organization.