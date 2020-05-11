Spokesman to Asif Ali Zardari, Amir Fida Paracha Monday contradicted a social media news item regarding the health of former president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Asif Ali Zardari, Amir Fida Paracha Monday contradicted a social media news item regarding the health of former president.

He said rumors about the health of Asif Zardari on social media were baseless, a press statement issued here by the party secretariat said.

He said the health of Asif Zardari was improving with the prayers of loved ones and sympathizers.