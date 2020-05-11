Paracha Contradicts News Item On Social Media About Zardari's Health
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Asif Ali Zardari, Amir Fida Paracha Monday contradicted a social media news item regarding the health of former president.
He said rumors about the health of Asif Zardari on social media were baseless, a press statement issued here by the party secretariat said.
He said the health of Asif Zardari was improving with the prayers of loved ones and sympathizers.