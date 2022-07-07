Paracha hands over financial assistance cheaque to paralysis patient

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday handed over a financial assistance cheaque to Tariq Mehmood, a patient of paralysis, who remained member of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's security squad.

Paracha swung into action after reading a news item published in a Newspaper that Tariq, was enduring paralysis and has no resources for treatment.

Paracha visited the residence of Tariq and pledged that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would bear his treatment expenses.

Tariq Mehmood had also sustained injuries in Liaquat Bagh bomb blast, in which Ms Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007.

Speaking on the occasion, Paracha said Tariq was the asset of Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Such sincere workers could not be left unattended in most testing times of their life.

He said his mission was to ensure provision of optimum facilities to the poor and margnalised section of society.

He thanked Daily Nawa-i-Waqt for highlighting the plight of Tariq Mehmood saying that country's poor and neglected people has the right to get free medical treatment on PBM expense.