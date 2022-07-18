Paracha stresses improved facilities to PBM Dastarkwhan, shelter homes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Monday directed the concerned to improve quality of service being provided at the PBM Dastarkwhan and shelter homes.

Speaking Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staff, during a visit there, he instructed to devise an effective action plan to improve the already ongoing welfare projects of the organization.

The managing director emphasized to provide the state-of-the-art facilities in dignified way to the daily wage earners, poor persons, laborers and other deprived people of the area.

Provincial Director Qazi Zafar Iqbal briefed the MD in details about the ongoing welfare projects being executed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The MD reviewed the effectiveness of the welfare projects.

He reiterated his determination for taking all possible measures to provide facilities to the disadvantaged and weak people of the province, regardless political affiliation.

The MD also reviewed the relief activities for the people affected by the recent floods and torrential rains in Chitral and urged to support the victims at their doorsteps.

During his visit, Amir Fida Paracha also met Pakistan People's Party President KPK, Najamuddin Khan and discussed the various initiatives for the relief and rehabilitation of the deserving and needy people of the province.