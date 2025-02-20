Parachinar- Blockade Faces Shortage Of Necessities Including Medicine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Ali Hadi Irfani, a member of the provincial assembly (MPA), Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) for Kurram, on Thursday, expressed concerns regarding the shortage of necessities, including medicines due to the blockage of roads.
He pointed out during a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, that the roads to the region have been blocked for the past four months, which was affecting severely the local population, according to a press release.
He emphasised the sacrifices the people of Parachinar made for Pakistan but lamented that these sacrifices have not been met with adequate support or justice.
“The people of Parachinar have always been patriots.” He said.
He asserted that the destruction of properties and looting in the region is not only caused by external forces but also by some residents who are contributing to the instability.
The MPA expressed frustration over the provincial government's failure to act against the Khawarij, who, according to him, were challenging the government writ.
Despite promises made in a peace agreement, Irfani claimed that no action had been taken against these groups.
He declared that he would no longer participate in any jirgas in the future due to the lack of meaningful action.
