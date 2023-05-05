Parachinar mourns killing of 8 people including five teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The killing of eight people including five teachers in Parachinar, Upper Kurram is being mourned on Friday.

On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred in Parachinar, Upper Kurram, where eight people including five teachers were killed by armed men at Government High school Tari Mangal.

According to the correspondent, the locals, civil societies, teachers and lawyers staged protest demonstrations while all the markets and businesses were closed in protest and mourning.

The teachers' community, which has announced five days of mourning, also protested against the incident. Thousands of people participated in the protest.

All the government schools in Parachinar will remain closed for five days.

The lawyers have also joined the protests, announcing that they would not appear in the courts. The burial of the victims was held after the Friday prayer.

This incident has shaken the community to its core and people are calling for justice for the victims. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and it is hoped that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.

In the meantime, people in large numbers are coming to express sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims.