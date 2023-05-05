UrduPoint.com

Parachinar Mourns Killing Of 8 People Including Five Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Parachinar mourns killing of 8 people including five teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The killing of eight people including five teachers in Parachinar, Upper Kurram is being mourned on Friday.

On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred in Parachinar, Upper Kurram, where eight people including five teachers were killed by armed men at Government High school Tari Mangal.

According to the correspondent, the locals, civil societies, teachers and lawyers staged protest demonstrations while all the markets and businesses were closed in protest and mourning.

The teachers' community, which has announced five days of mourning, also protested against the incident. Thousands of people participated in the protest.

All the government schools in Parachinar will remain closed for five days.

The lawyers have also joined the protests, announcing that they would not appear in the courts. The burial of the victims was held after the Friday prayer.

This incident has shaken the community to its core and people are calling for justice for the victims. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and it is hoped that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.

In the meantime, people in large numbers are coming to express sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims.

Related Topics

Protest Lawyers Parachinar Market Prayer All Government

Recent Stories

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

42 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

3 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

3 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.