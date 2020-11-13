UrduPoint.com
Parachinar Musicians, Artists Demand Govt's Patronage & Assistance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Parachinar musicians, artists demand Govt's patronage & assistance

Parachinar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :As cultural activities have resumed after restoration of peace in merged districts , musicians and artists have formed an organization, " Hunare Tolana "(skilled group) in Parachinar for resolving their problems and welfare.

A meeting of musicians and artists from all over Kurram district was held at district headquarter Parachinar in which they elected Jaber Hussain Rababi as President and Naib Ali as General Secretary.

On this occasion, the newly elected officials said that performing artists and musicians had faced tough time due to long militancy which halted all types of cultural and recreational activities in Kurram districts thus suspended all means of their livelihood.

They said artists community was severely affected due to coronavirus and lockdown situation in which gatherings and music programs were banned and requested government to announce financial package for musicians and artists.

