Parachinar police recover 128kg Hashish, arrest smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police of Parachina on Thursday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling to Punjab by recovering 128kg hashish from a vehicle and arrested the smuggler belonging to an organized drug dealing gang.

DSP Parachinar, Najaf Ali said snap checking was underway at Shalozan Road where a suspected pickup van was signaled to stop.

He said during thorough search of the vehicle around 128kg hashish was recovered from its secret cavities.

The drug smuggler was taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

DSP Najaf Ali further said the narcotics were being smuggled to lower districts and Punjab from the Afghan border area.

A case under drug act was registered against the smuggler and an investigation team was formed to interrogate him.