Parachinar Traffic Police Challan 50 Motorcyclists

Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

Parachinar traffic police challan 50 motorcyclists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Parachinar traffic police have issued a challan to more than 50 motorcyclists against traffic laws' violation on various parts of the city.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the drive has been launched on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Arbab Shafiullah.

During the drive, the traffic police also removed the tinted glass from 126 vehicles at checkpoints and during snap-checking at various areas.

The police also took action against the unusual number plates of vehicles and booked several people in this regard.

The traffic wardens also warned 170 motorcyclists for riding without helmets besides issuing challans to drivers not using pressure horns and police revolving flashlights on their vehicles.

The action was also taken against illegal parking which had caused traffic jams in the city and Kurram Traffic Police in charge Syed Riaz Hussain and City Traffic Incharge Mumtaz Hussain and Nasir Hussain appealed to people to abide by traffic rules and laws for their safety.

He also urged drivers to get driving licenses and remove tinted glasses from their vehicles; otherwise, strict action would be taken against violators in accordance with the relevant laws.

