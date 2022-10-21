UrduPoint.com

Paradigm Shift At Policy Level Required To Ensure National Food Security: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Speakers at a collaborative one-day seminar on "Water Scarcity, a Non-Conventional Security Threat" said that a paradigm shift at policy level is need of the time to ensure national food security through water security

The seminar was arranged by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) here.

The objective of the seminar was to discuss and chalk out some strategy for sustainable water resource management in Pakistan.

About 40 water professionals, experts, academicians and policy makers from various Federal and provincial stakeholder organizations participated in the event.

In his opening remarks, Chairman, PCRWR Dr. Muhammad Ashraf briefed about water resources situation in Pakistan.

He emphasized that water security is directly connected with food security as well as with national security.

He said that paradigm shift at policy level is need of the time to secure national food security through water security.

In his address, Brig. Rashid Wali Jan, Director (Research), IPRI, highlighted the background of the seminar and informed that IPRI has started Grand National Dialogue where water is cross-cutting theme.

Moreover, he stressed that water conservation strategies should be adopted to deal with water security challenges.

Dr. Fayyaz ul Hasan (Pro Vice Chancellor), PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Chief Guest of the event, appreciated the efforts of PCRWR and IPRI for taking this initiative of national importance and anticipated that this will bring experts' recommendations for the policy makers. Moreover, he suggested that concerted efforts are required to overcome climate change issues in a more holistic way leading towards sustainable water resources management.

The inaugural session was followed by a technical session in which, presentations were delivered by different provincial departments pertaining to water related challenges being faced in their respective provinces.

During the technical session, an overview of the water scarcity in Pakistan was presented by PCRWR, whereas, other presentations were focused on water productivity in Punjab, surface water situation in Sindh, groundwater situation in Balochistan and initiatives taken by Khyber Pukhtunkha regarding sustainable groundwater management along with implementation of Water Act in the province. Detailed deliberations were made and different emerging water challenges were also discussed at length.

Moreover, strategic recommendations were chalked out for sustainable water resources management in Pakistan.

