Paragon case adjourned till July 8

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till July 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till July 8.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness, Nazir Patwari, during the proceedings.

However, approver Qaiser Amin Butt did not appear before the court.

At this, the court expressed serious annoyance and issued his arrest warrants. The court also issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, besides directing the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore for ensuring presence of the approver on the next date of hearing.

The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

The Khawaja brothers are on bail from the apex court in the case.