Paragon City Case Adjourned Till August 19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till August 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till August 19.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers appeared.

However, the court allowed Khawaja brothers to leave after marking their attendance.

Prosecution witness Nazir Patwari was cross examined during the proceedings.

The court was also apprised that approver Qaiser Amin Butt was present in court premises but he was not in a position to get record his statement.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million,respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Court in the case.

