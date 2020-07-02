UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paragon City Case Adjourned Till July 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Paragon City case adjourned till July 8

LAHORE, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :-:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case  against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till July 8.

Accountability  Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein  Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness-Nazir Patwari- during the proceedings.  However,  approver Qaiser Amin Butt did not appear before the court  due to illness.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added. It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Courtin the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique July From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Last Corbynite Kicked From UK's Labour Shadow Cabi ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

1 minute ago

Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales drop 19 pct in June amid ..

1 minute ago

Federal Flood Commission operationalizes communica ..

1 minute ago

Prospects of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in tourism ..

1 minute ago

Tehran Reviews All Scenarios of UN Arms Embargo, I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.