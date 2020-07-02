Paragon City case adjourned till July 8

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :-:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till July 8.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness-Nazir Patwari- during the proceedings. However, approver Qaiser Amin Butt did not appear before the court due to illness.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added. It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Courtin the case.