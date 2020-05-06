Paragon City case: Court summons approver on June 2

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till June 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till June 2.

The court summoned approver Qaiser Amin Butt for recording his statement on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

A sub registrar produced the record of land of Paragon City in compliance with court orders, at start of proceedings. He stated that no sale deed was found on name on Khawaja brothers in the record.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that witnesses were present and their statements could be recorded, besides submitting a medical report of approver Qaiser Amin Butt.

However, an associate of counsel for Khawaja brothers argued that senior counsel could not appear due to engagements.

He submitted that it would be appropriate if the statements of the witnesses were recorded in their presence.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till June 2 and summoned the approver on next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Courtin the case.