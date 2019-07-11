UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paragon Housing Scam: Judicial Remand Of Khawaja Brothers Extended Till July 16

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Paragon Housing scam: Judicial remand of Khawaja brothers extended till July 16

An accountability court in Lahore has on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till July 16 in the Paragon Housing Society scam

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore has on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till July 16 in the Paragon Housing Society scam.According to details, judge Syed Najam-ul Hassan presided over the hearing during which, the court has directed to launch proceedings to declare Nadeem Zia, Umar and Farhan Ali as proclaimed offenders.Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police was deployed around the court to prevent party workers from disrupting law and order situation during their appearance.The Khawaja brothers have been accused of embezzling nearly Rs2 billion.In all previous hearings, the defence counsel had repeatedly maintained before the court that the details of banking transactions of the last ten years had been handed over to the NAB.

However, NAB's prosecutor had informed the court that according to records of the Paragon Housing Society an amount of Rs2 billion was transferred to sons of Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia.Butt and Zia established a company "Air Avenue" in the year 2003; however the name was later changed to Paragon City private (Pvt) Limited.Earlier on Feb 2, the court had rejected a request made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for another extension in the physical remand of the Khawaja brothers in the case, and sent them on judicial remand.On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society's fraud.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Lahore High Court Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Law And Order Company July November December 2018 Muslim All From Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

11 minutes ago

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

38 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to perform in rem ..

2 minutes ago

Taylor Swift beats the Kardashians as highest paid ..

2 minutes ago

Govt confident about timely completion of Coastal ..

2 minutes ago

US Not Complying With Obligations to Cut Nuclear D ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.