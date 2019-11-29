(@imziishan)

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N key leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique by 10 days in Paragon Housing reference

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N key leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique by 10 days in Paragon Housing reference.AC judge Amir Muhammad Khan took up the Paragon Housing case filed against Khawaja Brothers for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing Khawaja Brothers appeared before the court.Court while summoning witness Qaiser Amin But and judicial magistrate Zulfiqar Bari once again on next hearing ordered to present Khawaja Brothers again on December 9.National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched the investigation of alleged embezzlement on large scale in Paragon Housing society scandal against former minister of Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique in November 2018.

NAB had taken the plea that the respective society is of Khawaja Saad Rafique while Saad Rafique expressed disassociation from the society.On December 11, 2018, NAB had taken both Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique into its custody upon rejection of their bail plea in Paragon Housing Scandal from Lahore High Court.NAB had presented both of them before the Accountability Court on the very next day of their arrest.AC, initially handed over both brothers to NAB upon 10-day physical remand but later on it has been extended several times.