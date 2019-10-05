UrduPoint.com
Paragon Housing Scandal: Court Seeks More Arguments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has sought more arguments from the lawyers of Khawaja brothers in a petition seeking acquittal of Khawaja brothers in paragon housing scandal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has sought more arguments from the lawyers of Khawaja brothers in a petition seeking acquittal of Khawaja brothers in paragon housing scandal.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 14 besides extending judicial remand of Khawaja brothers for further 8 days.

Another AC while hearing Chanar Bagh Housing Society case has extended judicial remand of the accused Tariq Shah for 14 days.The court has ordered to present the accused on October 18.NAB did not present accused Tariq Shah in the court on previous hearing for unknown reasons.

