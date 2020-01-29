UrduPoint.com
Paragon Housing Scandal: Khawaja Brothers Remand Extended Till Feb 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 hours ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:43 PM

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Brothers till Feb 11 in Paragon Housing Society Scandal.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Brothers till Feb 11 in Paragon Housing Society Scandal.Court has summoned Counsels of Khawaja Brothers for arguments upon NAB's plea of seeking property record of Paragon Housing Society and adjourned the hearing till Feb 11.AC took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, Jail authorities presented the Khawaja Brothers before the court after completion of their judicial remand.AC judge Jawad-ul-Hassan took up the case for hearing.During the course of hearing investigation officer presented the report of Qaiser Amin Butt and said that Qaiser Amin Butt is ill as he himself has visited.

Court while expressing displeasure over investigation officer returned the report and remarked, "Copies of all important documents have also been attached in the reference while according to law those real documents should have been there".NAB prosecutor prayed court to seek report of record of Paragon Housing Society from Aziz Bhatti Town.Court while approving the pray of NAB Prosecutor summoned the Counsels of suspects for arguments on next hearing and further adjourned the hearing till Feb 11.

