UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paragon Scam: Court Grants One-time Exemption From Appearance To Saad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:53 PM

Paragon scam: Court grants one-time exemption from appearance to Saad

An accountability court on Tuesday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Paragon City scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Paragon City scam.

Accountability Court Judge, Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted that his client could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad. He requested the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique while submitting a written application for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique. The court adjourned further hearing till May 6 and summoned witnesses for recording their statements.

National Accountability Bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Court in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique May From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Best says virus can lead to global rugby alignment ..

2 minutes ago

Baseball Federation issues instructions to players ..

2 minutes ago

260 factories allowed to reopen in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

942 quarantined as precautionary measure in Rawalp ..

2 minutes ago

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench suspends 10 p ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.