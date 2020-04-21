Paragon scam: Court grants one-time exemption from appearance to Saad

An accountability court on Tuesday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Paragon City scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Paragon City scam.

Accountability Court Judge, Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted that his client could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad. He requested the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique while submitting a written application for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted one-time exemption from appearance to Khawaja Saad Rafique. The court adjourned further hearing till May 6 and summoned witnesses for recording their statements.

National Accountability Bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from Apex Court in the case.