Paralyzed Man Burnt Alive In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Mansoorabad had been suffering from paralysis sometime ago and he was on bed.
He was smoking when his bed caught a fire which caused severe burn injuries to the man who was shifted to the Allied Hospital where doctors strive hard to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.