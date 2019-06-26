Paralyzed man burnt alive in Faisalabad

A paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Mansoorabad had been suffering from paralysis sometime ago and he was on bed.

He was smoking when his bed caught a fire which caused severe burn injuries to the man who was shifted to the Allied Hospital where doctors strive hard to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.