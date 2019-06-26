UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paralyzed Man Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Paralyzed man burnt alive in Faisalabad

A paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Mansoorabad had been suffering from paralysis sometime ago and he was on bed.

He was smoking when his bed caught a fire which caused severe burn injuries to the man who was shifted to the Allied Hospital where doctors strive hard to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man From

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

6 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

8 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.