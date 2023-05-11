UrduPoint.com

Paramedical Institute Invites Application For Admission In Diploma Course

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Paramedical Institute Jamshoro has invited applications for admission to one year Technician and two years diploma courses till May 18, 2023.

According to a notice issued by the Principal Paramedical Institute, Matric pass candidates can apply for one year Technician Course while Intermediate pass candidates are eligible to apply for two years diploma course.

The candidates having domicile of Sindh only ages from 15 to 35 years and at least 45% from any educational board are eligible to apply for the courses mentioned in the notice.

The applications will be received till May 18 while Entrance test will be held on May 28 from 10 am to 11 am.

