Paramedical Staff Stages Sit-in, Warns Boycott Of Hospitals' Services From June 22

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Paramedical Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged a sit-in here against non-payment of their salaries to project employees from last one year.

They warned the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and health department of boycotting all hospitals' services from June 22 if their demands were not met.

The protesters raised slogans against the health department over non-payment of the salaries of the paramedical staff working in the projects.

They also demanded removal of Registrar and Controller while maintaining that the official appointed on the post was irrelevant and creating problems for the paramedic and other staff.

