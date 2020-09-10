Paramedical, Therapy institutes to be set in Kohat

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be set up in Kohat with the special support of Khyber Medical University ( KMU) from the current academic year

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be set up in Kohat with the special support of Khyber Medical University ( KMU) from the current academic year.

In a statement, he said that the requirements for making the nursing school a college would be met on priority basis.

He said KMU has made remarkable progress in various fields of medicine and it is expected that this journey of progress and achievements would continue faster in the upcoming days.

He said that immediate steps would be taken to set up physical therapy and paramedical institutes in Kohat in collaboration with KMU.

Ziaullah Bangash said that construction of new buildings for Kohat medical college (KIMS) and dental college (KIDS) with fund of Rs. 2197 million would be completed completed by June 2021.

He said possible resources will be utilized to make KIMS and kids ideal institutions of the country.