UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paramedical, Therapy Institutes To Be Set In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:17 PM

Paramedical, Therapy institutes to be set in Kohat

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be set up in Kohat with the special support of Khyber Medical University ( KMU) from the current academic year

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Thursday said that physical therapy and paramedical institutes would be set up in Kohat with the special support of Khyber Medical University ( KMU) from the current academic year.

In a statement, he said that the requirements for making the nursing school a college would be met on priority basis.

He said KMU has made remarkable progress in various fields of medicine and it is expected that this journey of progress and achievements would continue faster in the upcoming days.

He said that immediate steps would be taken to set up physical therapy and paramedical institutes in Kohat in collaboration with KMU.

Ziaullah Bangash said that construction of new buildings for Kohat medical college (KIMS) and dental college (KIDS) with fund of Rs. 2197 million would be completed completed by June 2021.

He said possible resources will be utilized to make KIMS and kids ideal institutions of the country.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Kohat Progress June Khyber Medical University From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

19 minutes ago

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

49 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

49 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, g ..

1 hour ago

Migrants, Refugees Among Most Vulnerable Groups Af ..

2 minutes ago

Baghdad International Airport Hit by Fresh Rocket ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.