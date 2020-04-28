Paramedics appeal people to stay at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The paramedical association Khairpur has expressed concern over the growing number of coronavirus patients and appealed people to follow precautionary measures and stay at home

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The paramedical association Khairpur has expressed concern over the growing number of coronavirus patients and appealed people to follow precautionary measures and stay at home.

Speaking at a news conference at Khairpur Press Club on Tuesday, president of the association Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu and others said the paramedical staff was fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.

The office-bearers of the association asked the people to follow precautionary measures to save their families and stop the spread of the deadly virus. They feared that the situation could worsen if people did not observe the social distancing rules.