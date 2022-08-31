Paramedics' association demands legal protection to private first aid centers

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 07:44 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dental Technicians Association has demanded from the government and Healthcare Commission to take steps for giving legal protection to private first aide centers of paramedics and dental technicians.

In a press release issued here Wednesday, Provincial Chairman of the association, Abdul Ghiyas demanded that Pakistan Paramedical Council should be constituted to address the concerns of paramedics and to consider their demands.

He said that these first aid centers should be given legal status considering the qualification and experience of paramedics. He also demanded to remove paramedics and dental technicians from quackery list and stop operation against them.

Authorities should stop penalizing centers of paramedics and warned action including filing a petition in court to implement laws of Allied Health Professional Council, he said.

