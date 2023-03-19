Paramedics Association hosts farewell to retired colleagues

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) ::The Paramedics Association Dir Lower hosted a farewell in honor of their retired colleagues here at Fishing Hut Chakdra with all the office-bearers in attendance.

During the reception, President Paramedics Association Khursheed Iqbal and Secretary General Nouman Gul in their speeches appreciated the services of former President Jahan Anwar, Ex-general Secretary Sharafat Ullah Yousafzai and other colleagues including Luqman Shah of Batkhela for their meritorious services they rendered for the members of the Association.

They said that the history of paramedics was very old and today we express our happiness that there was agreement in our ASU session and employees were retired or new employees were being added.

They said that poor employees who would be up-graded or permanently promoted due to the unity in the rank of Paramedics. Later, the sitting President and General Secretary exchanged gifts with the retired colleagues which was followed by a launch hosted in honor of the retired members of the Paramedics.