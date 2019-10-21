UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paramedics Assure To Participate In Polio Vaccination Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Paramedics assure to participate in polio vaccination drive

The paramedics association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has held out assurance of taking part in the upcoming polio vaccination drive to be held in the first week of November

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The paramedics association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has held out assurance of taking part in the upcoming polio vaccination drive to be held in the first week of November.

This assurance was given by a representative delegation of Paramedics Association of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during its meeting with Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (ECO) KP, Abdul Basit, says a press statement issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, paramedics association representatives said polio vaccination was a national responsibility and they would fulfill their duty despite of strike over differences with Health Department on proposed reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC KP Abdul Basit thanked the representatives of paramedics association and said differences over administrative decisions were constitutional right of every citizen but they cannot show ignorance over national responsibilities.

He said the decision of paramedics association reflects importance of national responsibility among citizens of our country.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio November

Recent Stories

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

3 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

23 seconds ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

25 seconds ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

27 seconds ago

No single party can resolve issue faced by country ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.