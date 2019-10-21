Paramedics assure to participate in polio vaccination drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The paramedics association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has held out assurance of taking part in the upcoming polio vaccination drive to be held in the first week of November.

This assurance was given by a representative delegation of Paramedics Association of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during its meeting with Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (ECO) KP, Abdul Basit, says a press statement issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, paramedics association representatives said polio vaccination was a national responsibility and they would fulfill their duty despite of strike over differences with Health Department on proposed reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC KP Abdul Basit thanked the representatives of paramedics association and said differences over administrative decisions were constitutional right of every citizen but they cannot show ignorance over national responsibilities.

He said the decision of paramedics association reflects importance of national responsibility among citizens of our country.