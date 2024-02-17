Open Menu

Paramedics Day Rally Held

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A rally was held at Allied Hospital-I in connection with Paramedics Day here on Saturday.

Additional Medical Superintendent (Admin) Dr Afzal Cheema led the rally while YPA Chairman Tahir Samara, President Imran Kamboh and others were also present.

AMD Dr Afzal Cheema said that paramedics were performing their duties day and night in the health department which were commendable. PYA officials said that paramedics were the backbone of the health department. "It is impossible to run the health system without paramedics but they are not treated fairly," they claimed. They appealed to the Punjab government to restore service structure for paramedics and demanded a health professional allowance like doctors, nurses and health supporting staff.

Later, the participants also cut a cake.

