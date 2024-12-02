Paramedics Hamdard Panel Announces Boycott Of Dec 7 Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Paramedics Association Hamdard Panel Monday has announced a complete boycott of the upcoming elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, citing constitutional violations due to the lack of proper registration despite court directives.
In a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, panel leaders declared the elections a shameful and held the provincial body responsible for the situation.
Addressing the media, Hamdard Panel’s presidential candidate Haji Shahid Tanoli and General Secretary Ibrahim Khan, accompanied by other members, including Waqar Ahmed, Atif Mughal, Inam-ul-Haq, Malik Farooq, Asif Muhammad, Sardar Zaheer, Tahir Tanoli, and Afsar Khan, expressed their grievances.
The panel revealed that a court had earlier instructed that elections could only proceed after the registration of all paramedics.
However, they alleged that no progress had been made on this front. “We have repeatedly informed the provincial cabinet, which is overseeing the elections, about these issues, but no constitutional schedule or proper registrations have been ensured. Instead, a fraudulent electoral process is being carried out,” they said.
The leaders accused the current cabinet of monopolizing the paramedics' forum, depriving employees of their rights, and engaging in corruption. They mentioned that inquiries into these allegations are ongoing and warned of further legal actions if necessary.
The Hamdard Panel urged relevant authorities to intervene and ensure the sanctity of the paramedics' platform is upheld. They emphasized their commitment to pursuing all constitutional avenues to protect the rights of paramedics and oppose the alleged irregularities.
