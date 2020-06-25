UrduPoint.com
Paramedics Organize Birthday Party For A COVID-19 Patient At Faisalabad Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Paramedics organize birthday party for a COVID-19 patient at Faisalabad hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Doctors and nursing staff threw a surprise birthday party for a coronavirus patient at Faisalabad's Ghulam Muhammadabad hospital Thursday, a private news channel reported.

Forty-year-old Mazahir was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus a week ago.

The staff at the hospital sang a song for him, cut a cake and presented him flowers.

The patient also spoke with his family on a video call. Mazahir's doctor also requested people to pray for his complete recovery.

"His condition is not completely out of danger but he is recovering," Dr Qamar, the isolation ward in-charge, told the tv channel.

