UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Paramedics Serving Corona Patients Day & Night'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

'Paramedics serving corona patients day & night'

Chairman Punjab Paramedical Staff Association, Services Hospital Lahore Arshad Butt and President Young Nurses Association Shamshad Niazi have called upon the government authorities, general public as well as the media to appreciate the services and performance of all paramedical staff who are rendering selfless services for the coronavirus patients day and night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab Paramedical Staff Association, Services Hospital Lahore Arshad Butt and President Young Nurses Association Shamshad Niazi have called upon the government authorities, general public as well as the media to appreciate the services and performance of all paramedical staff who are rendering selfless services for the coronavirus patients day and night.

In a joint statement here, they said that all employees of the public sector medical institutions were a valuable asset and they should be encouraged and appreciated during the current hard times.

They held a special meeting of the association in which the current situation of the pandemic in the country was discussed. The meeting participants paid tribute to the nursing chiefs and other staff including Infection Control Chief Lubna Yasmin, who were working to protect employees, patients and attendants during the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Young Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

14 minutes ago

'Unimaginable human tragedy' in Europe's care home ..

12 minutes ago

US State of Louisiana Reports 481 New COVID-19 Cas ..

12 minutes ago

Egypt Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions for Month of R ..

12 minutes ago

China will continue to strengthen Pakistan's capac ..

32 minutes ago

Serbia Confirms 162 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringin ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.