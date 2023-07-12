Open Menu

Paramedics Stage Protest Outside Health Directorate

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Paramedics stage protest outside Health Directorate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The paramedics from all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday stage a protest demonstration outside the office of Director General Health here.

The protestors blocked Warsak road for all kinds of traffic and chanted raised slogans against DG Health.

The protesters deplored illegal appointment of paramedics, slowly working on the promotion of paramedics and sacking of over 1000 IPI technicians.

They also protested against the non-payment of fuel charges to IPI technicians for the last two years and warned to continue protesting until their demands were accepted.

