'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The police have found the body of a girl, who had gone missing a few days ago.

The victim, identified as Munira Bibi, a resident of 12/AH village, was reported missing and a case was registered by Khokhrabad police station on report of victim's father.

Police launched investigation and recovered the body from a deserted location of Khokhrabad. During investigation, it was discovered that she was in relationship with one Ali, who forced her for meeting at some unidentified place, subjected her to physical assault along with his two accomplices, and killed her.

The police arrested the accused and raids were being conducted for arrest of the accomplices, according to the police. The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.