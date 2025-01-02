Open Menu

'Paramour' Kidnaps, Kills Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The police have found the body of a girl, who had gone missing a few days ago.

The victim, identified as Munira Bibi, a resident of 12/AH village, was reported missing and a case was registered by Khokhrabad police station on report of victim's father.

Police launched investigation and recovered the body from a deserted location of Khokhrabad. During investigation, it was discovered that she was in relationship with one Ali, who forced her for meeting at some unidentified place, subjected her to physical assault along with his two accomplices, and killed her.

The police arrested the accused and raids were being conducted for arrest of the accomplices, according to the police. The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

5 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

35 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

50 minutes ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan