'Paramour' Kidnaps, Kills Girl
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The police have found the body of a girl, who had gone missing a few days ago.
The victim, identified as Munira Bibi, a resident of 12/AH village, was reported missing and a case was registered by Khokhrabad police station on report of victim's father.
Police launched investigation and recovered the body from a deserted location of Khokhrabad. During investigation, it was discovered that she was in relationship with one Ali, who forced her for meeting at some unidentified place, subjected her to physical assault along with his two accomplices, and killed her.
The police arrested the accused and raids were being conducted for arrest of the accomplices, according to the police. The police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl5 minutes ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms15 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as friendship gesture35 minutes ago
-
Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remain intact: Iranian A ..35 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development45 minutes ago
-
DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection45 minutes ago
-
Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra1 hour ago
-
Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted1 hour ago
-
EPI Director Sindh attributes measles surge to disrupted vaccination campaigns by Covid1 hour ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:1 hour ago
-
Railways earn Rs 46 bln in six months1 hour ago
-
CTP issue over 8,000 challans to unfit PSVs in Dec1 hour ago