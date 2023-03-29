UrduPoint.com

Parang Police Bust Gang Of Inter-provincial Car-lifters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Parang Police bust gang of inter-provincial car-lifters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Parang Police, Charsadda busted an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and arrested two accused including one Afghan national, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

According to details Arshad Jan, a resident of Shabqadar have registered a complaint of the lifting of a Suzuki Carry van from near a ground of Government College Charsadda and police registering a report against unknown accused initiated investigation.

During investigation, the investigation team headed by SP (Investigation), Alamzeb Khan and comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Bismillah Jan and Assistant Sub-Insector (ASI) Saleem Khan and other personnel succeeded in arrest of the real accused including Gul Khan son of Omar Gul, resident of Sar Dheri and Jamal Khan.

One of the accused is stated to be Afghan national.

During investigation, both accused have confess to their crimes.

Beside lifting vehicles from Punjab and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have also revealed Names of their accomplices.

On the information obtained from the arrested accused, the police recovered six stolen vehicles and arrest of more accused and recovery of stolen vehicles is also expected.

Raids for the arrest of more members of the gang were continued.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested an accused Fawad son of Wisal, resident of Shabi Khel, district Charsadda for involvement in mobile snatching.

The police recovered seven snatched mobile sets and a pistol used during crimes.

