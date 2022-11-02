Paraplegic center approved for Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A paraplegic center has been approved in the Swat district to facilitate patients of the Malakand division.

Official in KP Health Department told APP that the project was approved by the Provincial Working Department Party and practical work on it would start soon.

He said that feasibility studies for the establishment of the River Protection Authority in Hazara and Malakand Division were also approved.

The official said plumbing works, development charges, and supervision, supply, and repair of necessary equipment for district Dir Bala Category-C Hospital Wadai and Rural Health Centre Nahag Bandai were also approved.

Safe Blood Transfusion Centers at Bannu, Mardan, and Kohat would be established.

He said the government would reconstruct the civil hospital at Muzaffarkot in Kurram district.

The Government would also upgrade the district Swat rural health center Deolai to category D hospital and BHU Dairy, Rangmala to RHC level besides the construction of RHCs Beha and Gowalla.