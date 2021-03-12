UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraplegic Center Arranges Recreation Trip For Patients

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:04 PM

Paraplegic center arranges recreation trip for patients

The administration of Paraplegic Center Hayatabad on Friday arranged a recreational trip to Zoo for patients suffering from spinal-cord injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The administration of Paraplegic Center Hayatabad on Friday arranged a recreational trip to Zoo for patients suffering from spinal-cord injuries.

Chief Executive of the center Dr. Syed said that the patients including disabled children and women enjoyed their visit of the zoo.

Mohammad Ilyas and Rehab staff also accompanied them and shared their joys by arranging a picnic trip for them.

On this occasion, Dr. Ilyas Syed said that the purpose of such recreational activities were aimed to provide recreational opportunity to paralyzed patients having spinal cord injuries.

He said that free of cost medical facilities and rehabilitation treatment was given to patients at the paraplegic center Peshawar. He appreciated the efforts of all staff of the rehab center for providing medical and emotional support to patients whose mobility was severely affected.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent delegation inspects developm ..

5 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Cut Vaccine Supply to EU in Q1 to 3 ..

21 seconds ago

Elections for PkSF Peshawar Campus office bearers ..

24 seconds ago

US Restores Humanitarian Assistance to Northern Ye ..

26 seconds ago

Four people of same family crushed by marble loade ..

28 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC&#039;s development ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.