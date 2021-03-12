Paraplegic center arranges recreation trip for patients

The administration of Paraplegic Center Hayatabad on Friday arranged a recreational trip to Zoo for patients suffering from spinal-cord injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The administration of Paraplegic Center Hayatabad on Friday arranged a recreational trip to Zoo for patients suffering from spinal-cord injuries.

Chief Executive of the center Dr. Syed said that the patients including disabled children and women enjoyed their visit of the zoo.

Mohammad Ilyas and Rehab staff also accompanied them and shared their joys by arranging a picnic trip for them.

On this occasion, Dr. Ilyas Syed said that the purpose of such recreational activities were aimed to provide recreational opportunity to paralyzed patients having spinal cord injuries.

He said that free of cost medical facilities and rehabilitation treatment was given to patients at the paraplegic center Peshawar. He appreciated the efforts of all staff of the rehab center for providing medical and emotional support to patients whose mobility was severely affected.