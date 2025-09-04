Paraplegic Center Peshawar establishes two new Clubfoot Clinics in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and MiracleFeet have expanded the treatment of congenital clubfoot to Lahore, giving new strength to the fight against this disability.

Two state-of-the-art clubfoot clinics have been established at Ghurki Trust Hospital and Children’s Hospital, Lahore, where affected children will receive completely free treatment to straighten their feet.

The PCP spokesman informed on Thursday this initiative is part of the mission of MiracleFeet USA and PCP’s CEO, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas, to expand clubfoot treatment from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the entire country.

Earlier, these clinics had already been successfully established in Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, where more than 5,500 children have received completely free treatment so far.

As part of this program, PCP and MiracleFeet successfully trained 16 healthcare professionals in Lahore, including orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and technical staff. The training was based on the Ponseti Method, a globally proven and 100% effective treatment for clubfoot.

At a prestigious ceremony held in Lahore, PCP’s Chief Executive Dr. Ilyas Syed and the Medical Director of Children’s Hospital, Dr. Tipu Sultan, distributed certificates among the trained professionals.

Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas emphasized that this mission will continue to expand to more regions and provinces, ensuring that every child affected by clubfoot in Pakistan can receive free treatment near their home—saving their poor parents from the hardship of long-distance travel.

He highlighted that around 6,000–7,000 children are born with clubfoot in Pakistan every year. Without timely treatment, they are condemned to a lifetime of disability. Therefore, the partnership between PCP and MiracleFeet represents a ray of hope for every affected child in the country.

On this occasion, he paid tribute to the MiracleFeet team, especially Faisal Imtiaz (Regional Coordinator), whose tireless efforts have saved thousands of children from permanent disability in a short span of time.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amir Zeb, Coordinator of the Clubfoot Program, reaffirmed their commitment that every affected child will receive free treatment close to home. He added that while clubfoot is a serious condition, it is completely treatable. To achieve this goal, more than 100 healthcare professionals have already been trained, and the program has been recognized for outstanding performance for the third consecutive year.

The collaboration between Paraplegic Center Peshawar and MiracleFeet is not just treatment but a promise of a bright future for children born with clubfoot.