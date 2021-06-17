PARB chief visits PMAS-AAUR to inspect PARB funded project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) Dr. Abid Mahmood visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here Thursday to inspect PARB funded Project "Evaluation and introduction of some exotic kiwi cultivars".

The project was aimed to climatise kiwi plants according to the Potohar region which can be highly valuable and profitable for the locals.

The Department of Horticulture PMAS-AAUR has been carrying out research and development work on promotion of kiwifruit in the Potohar region.

Dr. Abid Mahmood said that Potohar region is very suitable for the production of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants and also has great potential for growing Kiwi, as its agro-climatic conditions are most suitable for the fruit.

PARB chief visited the Kiwi Plantation field at University Research Farm koont (URK) and also did inspection of KiwiGerm Plasm Unit (GPU) at the main campus.

He praised the efforts of the project team to complete the activities for the year 2021 well in time.

While talking to Deans/Directors of the university PARB chief highlighted the efforts of Punjab Agriculture Research Board to provide the funding for quality research in agriculture and also emphasized to motivate young faculty members to compete for agriculture research grants announced by PARB.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Project Manager/Chairman Department of Horticulture briefed the PARB Chief about the progress of the project.

He informed that the results of the project are encouraging and expressed the hope that Kiwi farming can improve livelihood of the farmers by providing a good source of income.