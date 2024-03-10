PARC chairman stresses for adaption modern technology in agri-field

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali has stressed for adaption of modern technology in agriculture to get maximum yield.

“Use of latest technology can increase production and farmers can earn handsome profits,” said PARC chairman while addressing an awareness seminar as chief guest held here at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan. He said the country has witnessed a significant increase in wheat production due to Agriculture emergency announced by the prime minister.

“The wheat production has been reached up to 90 maunds per acre in the country due to hard work of agri-scientists and mutual confidence of the farmers,” he mentioned.

The event was also addressed by University of Agriculture Dera (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah, National Project Director for Wheat Dr Muhammad Yaqub, Member Plant Science Division Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Director Arid Zone Bhakkar Dr Muhammad Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Chairman Planning And Development Pir Arshad Farooq, Director Agriculture Research Center Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan Director General Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Abdul Bari and other experts.

The speakers said that in the last few years the average production of wheat in Pakistan has increased from 28 maunds to 84 munds per acre.

This increase has benefited over Rs400 billion during the last four years, they said. They said that the production capacity of farmers could be increased by adoption of modern technology.

The landowners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should invest more on their lands to get maximum benefits. At the end, ARI DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan thanked the participants and asked the farmers to adopt modern techniques for getting bumper crops.

Moreover, he assured the farmers that his office is always available for their guidance. The scientists from across the region, students from the UAD and Gomal University as well as a number of local farmers also participated in the seminar. Later, PARC Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali also inspected the crops grown at Ratta Kulachi Research Farm and inaugurated a ‘Dates Solar hybrid tunnel’.

The tunnel was made under ALP of PARC for ripening and drying of Dhakki Dates. The tunnel would help controlling temperature and humidity during ripening and drying of Dhakki Dates as it arrive in Monsoon season. This tunnel would prepare one ton of dates in one cycle which would be completed within 72 hours while it takes seven days for its preparation in open area. The PARC Chariman also planted a sapling of Dhakki Dates at Ratta Kulachi Farm. APP/akt