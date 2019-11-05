PARC distributes over 100 tons seed varieties among farmers

In order to achieve higher per-acre wheat crop output in the country, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has distributed over 100 tons of certified high yielding seeds variety of wheat for cultivation during current Rabi Season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to achieve higher per-acre wheat crop output in the country, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has distributed over 100 tons of certified high yielding seeds variety of wheat for cultivation during current Rabi Season.

The seed variety were developed keeping in view the multi-disciplinary approach in order to develop high yielding, disease-resistant and good quality wheat varieties and improve crop management practices, said an official in PARC.

The seeds were provided to farmers as per their ecological requirements, both in rain-fed and irrigated areas to enhance per-acre grain production in order to achieve maximum output to maintain food safety and security in the country.

While, talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that PARC has produced different wheat seed varieties for cultivation to ensure provision of nutrient-full food, particularly Zinc filled grains to over come the its deficiencies that were commonly observed in the country.

In this regard, he said that PARC had developed Zincol- 2016 variety and that had been cultivated over vast areas of crop producing belt across the country, adding that the variety was expected to cultivated over 30,000 to 40,000 ares during this season.

The official said that Pakistan was annually producing wheat worth of Rs827.8 billion and average 1% point increase in the output would generate about Rs8.27 billion for the country.

The annual per capita wheat consumption in the country was recorded at 115kg to 120 kg and average requirements of the this staple grain would reach to 34.4 to 35 million tons by 2030 if the local population increase by 1.8% , he added.

It may be recalled here that The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) had set the wheat production targets for Rabi 2019-20at 27 million tonnes on an area of 9.2 million hectares.