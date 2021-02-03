UrduPoint.com
PARC Establishes Technology Display Center At Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:23 PM

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has opened its another technology display center at Commercial Market, Rawalpindi for extending its technology transfer initiatives to farmers for value addition of agriculture products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has opened its another technology display center at Commercial Market, Rawalpindi for extending its technology transfer initiatives to farmers for value addition of agriculture products.

In this regard PARC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Organic N Organic to introduce healthy, hygienic and high nutritional food to messes.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Agrotech Company Dr Muhammad Amjad and Representative of M/s Organic N Organic Farid Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The other objective of the initiative was to promote agri-business, and value addition activities carried out by the PARC in collaboration with private sector, says a press release.

Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan inaugurated the display center and said that PARC had planed for establishing 10 display centers across the country for promotion of agriculture business and value addition.

Sparking on the occasion Engineer Syed Shamim ul Sibtain, Director General National Agricultural Research Center said that the initiatives taken by PARC will increase the income of Council and enhance the capacity building of research and development.

He said that PARC was determined for the growth of research based and multi grain food products with high nutritional value, adding that PARC was playing key role in scaling up agricultural research and development through its agri-business program.

CEO PATCO Dr Amjad told that PARC in collaboration with private sector introduced good quality food with high nutritional value and to create awareness about multi grain food products in the country.

