PARC, LDDB inks agreement for promoting livestock, poultry

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for developing and implementing joint research and exchange of scientific and technical expertise in livestock and dairy sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Livestock and Dairy Development board (LDDB) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for developing and implementing joint research and exchange of scientific and technical expertise in livestock and dairy sectors in the country.

Under the agreement PARC and LDDB) will exchange expertise, ideas, skills and techniques to address the issues and challenges faced by livestock sector to promote it on innovative lines.

Both the organizations also agreed for conducting research and development activities under refinement of feedlot fattening ration for cattle and buffalo calves to enhance halal meat production and exports.

Under the agreement PARC and LDDB would also made joint efforts for monitoring of Avian Influenza and Newcastle Disease and improving productive performance of backyard poultry through propagation of superior hybrid poultry birds under Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry initiative.

Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan and Chief Executive Officer LDDB Dr Fateh Ullah inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides and reiterated their resolve for working for development of livestock sector to eliminate poverty from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PARC Chairman said that livestock sector including poultry contributes significantly 11.2% and 60.5% in national and agricultural GDP of the country.

Food security and poverty alleviation can be achieved through development in farming because more than 70% of population of Pakistan is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture or related businesses that includes fish farming, livestock rearing, poultry and vegetable production, he added.

Investing in farming is the most sustainable way to make much out of the less. It is the way to feed the food-insecure masses and alleviate the poverty, he added.

Despite having large inventory of livestock and poultry, the availability of animal protein in term of milk, meat and egg is far less than the standard quantity required for the rapidly growing human population, he added.

Chief Executive Officer, LDDB appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector especially in livestock and dairy development sectors.