UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC , MCI Join Hands For High Quality Honey Production From Margallah Hills.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:51 AM

PARC , MCI join hands for high quality honey production from Margallah Hills.

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) has signed a MoU for high quality honey production from Margallah Hills, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) has signed a MoU for high quality honey production from Margallah Hills, Islamabad.

A delegation from PARC HQrs headed by Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC visited office of Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad for the purpose.As per MoU, The PARC would provide technical cooperation to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for managing the honeybee colonies for production of branded honey from Margalla Hills.

The PARC would help the in harvesting, extraction, quality testing, packing and labeling of honey. The branded honey of Margalla Hills would be offered in the market through PARC-Agro Tech Company.The PARC would also provide assistance in capacity building of Margalla community in beekeeping as well as demonstration apiary at Margalla Hills for community to raise the awareness about beekeeping for quality honey production, free pollination services of bees to enhance the quality and quantity of fruits, vegetables and biodiversity conservation.

PARC would also provide two training of Bee Keeping round the year to local communities of 32 settlements of National Park Area and the participants of the training will be gathered by MCI.Under the MoU, the Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) will provide space for placement of honeybee colonies for blossom boney of f Acacia (phauli) Granda, Bhaikar etc at Margalla Hills and help in conservation and promotion of bee flora for honey production including different species of flowers like Acacia, Granda, Bhaikar and other fruit plants.The MoU was signed by Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC and Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad. On this occasion senior officers of MCI and experts from PARC were also present.Appreciating the efforts of PARC experts, Sheikh Ansar Aziz appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get MoU signed between Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Agriculture Company Market From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

55 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

56 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

1 hour ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

1 hour ago

Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

40 minutes ago

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,80 ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.