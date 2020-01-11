PARC , MCI join hands for high quality honey production from Margallah Hills.

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) has signed a MoU for high quality honey production from Margallah Hills, Islamabad.

A delegation from PARC HQrs headed by Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC visited office of Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad for the purpose.As per MoU, The PARC would provide technical cooperation to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for managing the honeybee colonies for production of branded honey from Margalla Hills.

The PARC would help the in harvesting, extraction, quality testing, packing and labeling of honey. The branded honey of Margalla Hills would be offered in the market through PARC-Agro Tech Company.The PARC would also provide assistance in capacity building of Margalla community in beekeeping as well as demonstration apiary at Margalla Hills for community to raise the awareness about beekeeping for quality honey production, free pollination services of bees to enhance the quality and quantity of fruits, vegetables and biodiversity conservation.

PARC would also provide two training of Bee Keeping round the year to local communities of 32 settlements of National Park Area and the participants of the training will be gathered by MCI.Under the MoU, the Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) will provide space for placement of honeybee colonies for blossom boney of f Acacia (phauli) Granda, Bhaikar etc at Margalla Hills and help in conservation and promotion of bee flora for honey production including different species of flowers like Acacia, Granda, Bhaikar and other fruit plants.The MoU was signed by Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC and Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad. On this occasion senior officers of MCI and experts from PARC were also present.Appreciating the efforts of PARC experts, Sheikh Ansar Aziz appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC who has kindly consented to get MoU signed between Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC)