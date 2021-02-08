PARC, MNSUA to promote shuttle breeding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) have decided to promote shuttle breeding.

The decision was made in a meeting of Chairman PARC, Dr Azim Khan along with a delegation with MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali at latter's office here.

Shuttle breeding uses diverse ecological environments to develop improved varieties with higher adaptability.

Alternate generations of early breeding materials are grown under different environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azim Khan said that PARC was ready to work with the varsity for betterment of Agriculture sector.

Experts of both the institution will join hands for welfare of the farmers, he said adding that they(growers) could benefit at maximum level with this collobartion, he stated.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali highlighted the importance of use of modern technology in agri sector.