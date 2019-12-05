PARC organizes workshop on watershed management in Gomal Zam Dam catchments

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday organized a two-day training workshop on watershed planning and management for Gomal Zam Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday organized a two-day training workshop on watershed planning and management for Gomal Zam Dam.

The event aiming at focusing on the ground situation regarding the watershed management in the command areas of the dam preparing strategies in various ways for watershed planning and management to save water, conserve soil fertility to enhance the area under agriculture production.

The participants of the event discussed the issues and challenges faced in the catchment and command. They deliberated on finding out appropriate solutions and making strategies, recommendations and action plan to use water as well as land resources more efficiently and economically and reduce soil erosion.

As many as twenty-five participants attended the workshop, which included engineers, scientists, managers, farmers and policy makers involved directly or indirectly in the Gomal Zam Dam project.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC said that the workshop would provide an opportunity for the farmers of that areas to acquire knowledge regarding conservation natural resources and enhance output.

He said that the construction of dam allowed farmers to expand agricultural productivity through the preservation of soil and water by integrated planning, adding that it will also support Pakistan's ongoing efforts to conserve and manage watersheds and water usage benefiting small shareholder farmers.

The chairman further said that USDA has been actively working in Pakistan to increase productivity in the agricultural sector.

Dr Azeem said that Gomal Zam Dam was a project of vital national interest and will open a new chapter of prosperity in the country.