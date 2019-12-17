PARC to establish fish processing unit in collabration with private sector

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)for fish production and development of fish cold chain and processing unit at NARC with private sector firms namely Agro Tech Company (PATCO) and Fins & Gills (Private) Limited.On the occasion, Chairman, PARC Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan, said that due to setting up unit, the resident of Islamabad and its nearby areas will able to get fresh fish with full of nutrition. All steps will be taken to maintain the freshness of fish and vacuum packing will be used to save germs free fish.He said that this is an exemplary step taken for the development of fish farming by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

He also shared that the partnership of both parties will become fruitful to remove the poverty through up lifting the agriculture of country and in future both parties become the precious partners.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Chief Executive Officer, PATCO, PARC and Afzal Sipra, Chief Executive Officer, Fins and Gills signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments.The fish cold chain and processing unit is an investment to prevent food loss and waste is widely used in developed countries.

It can be highly cost effective compared to continually increasing production to meet increasing demands for these foods. The primary segments of an integrated cold chain include cooling fresh food products, Food processing.

Cold storage is used to store a variety of already frozen fish and fish products and is a key component of wholesale, processed, export and retail value chain activities in many countries. processing unit refers to mechanical or chemical operations performed on Fish in order to transform or preserve them.