PARC to provide hybrid seeds, training in tissue culture to SAU students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has announced its support to the students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in producing hybrid seeds and training in tissue culture.

The experts of SAU and PARAC have agreed that there is scope for further research in Agriculture and the country's economy can be strengthened through the agricultural sector.

According to the university spokesman, a delegation of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council headed by Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali visited Sindh Agriculture University where scientists and experts of both institutions discussed bilateral relations and research exchange.

During a meeting with the delegation, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that Sindh Agriculture University and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council have agreed on joint research on agriculture for food security and economic improvement of the country.

In order to support sustainable agriculture, he emphasized that the institutions should have to attract farmers to modern technology instead of traditional farming with research on new technologies and new crops grown on less water.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman, PARAC, said that the work of agricultural institutions for the production of crops in Sindh is commendable, but more research is needed on it.

Keeping climate change and other calamities in mind, he said that the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council will collaborate and conduct research on various projects with other institutions.

He announced cooperation in producing hybrid seeds and training tissue culture to the students of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur who also attended the meeting, said that universities, scientific and research institutes should develop joint policies and plans depending on future conditions, economic, agricultural and expansion of social development.

Earlier, a reception ceremony was also held for the visiting delegates guests which was attended among others by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean of various Faculties Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Imtiaz Hussain Member Plant Sciences, Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri Director General SAARC, Dr. Muhammad Asim National Coordinator, Dr. Sagheer Ahmed and Dr. Muhammad Aslam Memon.