PARC Trains 23 Field Assistants Of Agriculture Department Of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had trained 23 field assistants from Balochistan Province in order to promote and develop the agriculture and livestock sectors of province for enhancing farm income to alleviate poverty.

The field assistants were provided training under "Capacity Development of Agriculture Extension Services in Baluchistan Project", which was jointly executed by the JICA, PARC and Agriculture Department of Balochistan, said a press release.

In order to evaluate the progress and outcome of the project, a meeting was held at Pakistan Agriculture Research Center, which was attended by Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Director General National Agriculture Research Center Shamim ul Sibtain Shah and Nobuki Kojima and Kenji Nakamura alongwith other high officials from JICA.

The meeting was apprised that training of batch-4 was also resumed at Agriculture Policy Institute as well as at NARC and 23 field assistants had completed successfully the training course.

The project was based on 03 years and first phase of the project would be completed by mid of current month. Under the project field extension staff were provided training about vegetables, cereals, and seed production to promote local output of vegetables and other crops to tackle with the dietary requirements.

Besides, they were trained on efficient use of fertilizer, pest management, water management and agriculture extension techniques.

Addressing the meeting Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan appreciated the progress made by the project for the capacity building of extension workers of Balochistan. He said that besides, planned activities under the project, seed and pesticides were also provided to 3,600 farmers on their demand from districts Turbat, Panjgur, Lasbella, Kharan, Chaghi, Washuk, Noshki, Loralai and Killa Abdullah.

